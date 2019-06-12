Jude Law to star in limited series 'The Third Day

Law is all set to headline a six-part limited series by and Sky, titled "The Third Day".

The drama is the latest original collaboration between and and comes after the critical success of "Chernobyl", according to the

The series is set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain and revolves around Sam (Law) who encounters the island's secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals.

Fantasy and reality began to blur for Sam, triggering past traumas, and brings him into conflict with the islanders, according to the official logline.

The series will be directed by of "National Treasure" and "Utopia" fame.

The shooting will take place in the UK in July.

The other shows by and include "Catherine the Great" with Helen Mirren, "Temple" and "Brassic".

