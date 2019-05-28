Minda Corporation Q4 net profit at Rs 39.08 cr

-
ALSO READ
Minda Industries Q3 profit up 17 pc to Rs 69 cr
Minda Corp revenues up 21% at Rs 769 crore in Q3 FY19
Minda Ind Q4 net declines 46 pc to Rs 74 cr
Minda Industries' board approves merger with Harita Seating Systems
Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.02% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Auto component maker Minda Corporation Tuesday reported a marginal increase of 1.06 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.08 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.67 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Minda Corporation said in a BSE filing.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 778.32 crore, up 6.71 per cent from Rs 729.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 726.46 crore, up 8.60 per cent from Rs 668.89 crore in the year-ago period.
For the financial year 2018-19, Minda Corporation's net profit was at Rs 167.46 crore. It was Rs 141.66 crore in 2017-18.
Total income for 2018-19 stood at Rs 3,127.47 crore. It was at Rs 2,651.23 crore in the previous fiscal.
Shares of Zee Minda Corporation Tuesday settled at Rs 121.45 on the BSE, down 1.66 per cent from previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU