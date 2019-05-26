JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

24 arrested for flesh trade in Gurugram

Business Standard

Kolkata airport declares emergency post threat call, services resumed

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The Kolkata airport declared emergency for over an hour on Sunday after a threat call was received for a Kolkata-bound flight at the airline's office in Bengaluru airport, an official said.

Emergency was declared at the airport at around 6.05 p.m. after a threat call was received at the Bengaluru Airport for Air Asia's I5-588 flight from Bagdogra to Kolkata, said a statement issued by the Kolkata airport. The emergency was called off at 7.25 p.m. "There were 187 passengers on board, including the crew members. All security checks have been carried out as per the procedure. All the passengers disembarked safely," the statement added.

--IANS

bnd/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements