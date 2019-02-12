Lovers bludgeoned to death in sleep in Odisha

The bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were recovered Tuesday from a house at Ranipatna area of Odisha's town, police said.

The two could have been bludgeoned to death with an iron rod in their sleep last night, said Subhransu Nayak, in Charge of

"The police, aided by a forensic team, are on the spot and inquiry is on, he said adding that the motive and other details can be known only after the investigation got over.

Kailash Chandra Sahu, the husband of the deceased woman (32), has been detained for questioning, police said.

The deceased man was identified as (45) of Durgadevi village under station.

Police said the accused Kailash and Laxmipriya belonged to Durgadebi village in Remuna block in district and they had been staying at a rented house in the Bank Colony at Sahadevkhunta of

The accused was out of work in the past while his wife was employed in a private firm.

Kailash used to suspect his wife of having extra-marital affair and the couple frequently quarrelled, police added.

Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)