Odisha govt transfers 29 IPS officers ahead of elections

Tuesday transferred 29 IPS officers ahead of of the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections.

The had recently sent a directive to all state governments for shifting bureaucrats and police officers, who have spent three years or more in their present posting.

While Director, and 1987 batch IPS officer has been posted as the Special DG, Intelligence, 1988 has been appointed as the new ADGP & Director, Investigation, OHRC, an official notification said.

Sidhartha Mahadu Narvane has been given the charge of ADGP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) and has been appointed as ADGP-cum-IG of Prison.

is the new ADGP, Law & Order while has been posted as the IGP, State Armed Police, it said.

has been appointed as DIG, South Western Range, Koraput while Ashis Kumar Singh, who was earlier serving as DIG, Southern Range, Berhampur, has been given the charge of DIG, and Chief Ministers Security.

S Shyni an of 2001 batch working as DIG, has been posted as IGP, BPSPA (Biju Patnaik State Police Academy) while DIG, SAP, Odisha has been posted as DIG, SWR (south west range), Koraput.

Yatindra Koyal, IGP, STF (special task force) has been posted as IG, SR (southern range), Berhampur. Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi has been posted as SP, Rourkela.

Umashankar Dash, the SP, Rourkela has been posted in place of Sarthak Sarangi as SP, Puri. Sarah Sharma, SP, BPSPA has been posted as SP, Gajapati while Anupama James, SP, Deogarh has been posted as SP, Dhenkanal.

Rahul PR working as SP, has been posted as SP, (STF). Vivekananda Sharma, SP, Nawarangpur-attached to SP Hdqrs, Cuttack has been posted as of Police, Hdqrs, Cuttack.

Padmini Sahoo, SDPO, Panposh has been posted as DCP, Hqrs. SDPO, Barbil has been posted as SP, Deogarh.

Sarvana Vivek M, SDPO, Malkangiri has been posted as SP, Kusalkar SDPO, Baliguda has been posted as SP, Nawarangpur.

Pratyush Diwakar ASP-cum- to has been posted as SP-cum- to Madhab Ch Sahoo has been posted as Cuttack Rural

K Dongayat, has been posted as SRP, Cuttack. Amulya Kumar Das, SP, Gajapati has been posted as SP, Khurda.

Dipti Ranjan Ray, SP, Khurda has been posted as SP,

Santosh Kumar Nayak, SP, Dhenkanal has been posted as SP, SIW while Radha Binod Panigrahi, SP, CID CB has been posted as SP, Cuttack.

