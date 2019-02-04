1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour standoff in Ohio

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt of the Sheriff's Office said officers responded about 7 pm Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence.

Authorities say the caller then said that he was armed and eventually told the dispatcher that he was suicidal.

But it was unclear from authorities' statements whether the caller was referring to himself or to the person he said was inside his home. It was also unclear whether the suspect himself made the call. Authorities found only one person in the home.

Authorities say 23-year-old was taken into custody. Municipal Court records show Winn has been charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

David O'Neil, a for Ohio's attorney general, confirmed the charges Sunday but said he couldn't disclose where the suspect was being held.

The Sheriff's Office said Bill Brewer died from his wounds. The other deputy, Lt. Nick DeRose, was treated for a gunshot wound in the ankle and released from a hospital, O'Neil said.

"Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal," said in a press release.

"This will forever change the atmosphere of the " said in a separate release that Brewer's "valor is now recorded for all time, written in blood."



"We mourn and we will remember," Yost said Gov. on Sunday ordered all U.S. and state flags throughout Clermont County and at the Statehouse flown at half-staff in honor of Brewer. The Republican governor's order is in effect from Sunday until sunset on the day of Brewer's interment.

A court hearing was scheduled for Winn at 10 a.m. Monday in in Batavia, O'Neil said.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

