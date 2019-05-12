LS polls: BJP candidate Pragya Thakur casts vote in Bhopal

-
ALSO READ
Bhopal: Pragya Singh Thakur releases manifesto for her constituency
Pragya holds Digvijay responsible for 'defamation' of Hinduism
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur to contest against Digvijay Singh from Bhopal
Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency
Better if Pragya's nomination had been cancelled: Digvijay
-
BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, cast her vote at a polling booth in the state capital on Sunday.
Voting was underway in eight Lok Sabha constituencies - Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh - in the third phase of elections in the state.
Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, went to a booth in Rivera Town area here in the morning and exercised her democratic right.
She is pitted against Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, who is a registered voter at his ancestral town Raghogarh in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Alok Sanjar won from Bhopal by a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.
Besides Singh and Thakur, the third phase of polling in the state will also decide the fate of Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior BJP leader and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Scindia is seeking a re-election from Guna seat, where he cast his vote at a booth early in the morning.
His opponent is BJP's K P Yadav who is contesting his first parliamentary election.
Tomar, who is the sitting BJP MP from Gwalior, is in the fray from Morena seat this time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU