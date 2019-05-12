LS polls: BJP candidate Pragya Thakur casts vote in Bhopal

BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, who is contesting the election from seat in Madhya Pradesh, cast her vote at a polling booth in the state capital on Sunday.

Voting was underway in eight constituencies - Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, and - in the third phase of elections in the state.

Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, went to a booth in area here in the morning and exercised her democratic right.

She is pitted against veteran Digvijay Singh, who is a registered voter at his ancestral town Raghogarh in Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's won from by a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.

Besides Singh and Thakur, the third phase of polling in the state will also decide the fate of general secretary and senior BJP leader and Union minister

Scindia is seeking a re-election from seat, where he cast his vote at a booth early in the morning.

His opponent is BJP's K P Yadav who is contesting his first

Tomar, who is the sitting from Gwalior, is in the fray from seat this time.

