Lupin launches chronic angina treatment drug in the US

Thursday announced exclusive launch of extended-release (ER) tablets, indicated for the treatment of chronic angina, in the US market.

The newly launched product, in strengths of 500 mg and 1,000 mg, is a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Ranexa tablets, said in BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, said tablets, 500 mg and 1,000 mg had an annual sales of approximately USD 945 million in the US.

"This is a and further strengthens our portfolio of in the US. Launching exclusive and semi-exclusive generics is an important stepping stone as we transition to more complex generics," Lupin said.

"Products like bring significant savings to US consumers and are a key part of our vision to bring exclusive high quality, affordable medicines to the market, he added.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.29 per cent up at Rs 769.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)