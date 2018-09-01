Luxury vehicles of Pakistan's PM House to be auctioned on September 17

government has decided to go ahead with the sale of luxury vehicles of the House under the drive of the new government, said a report on Saturday.

A list of the luxury vehicles has been prepared to be sold during an auction set for September 17 at the House.

The fleet of luxury vehicles includes eight BMWs, three cars of 2014 model, three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model, reported.

The list also contains four cars of 2016 Two of them are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles. There are 16 cars. One of them is 2004 Lexus car, one 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Eight cars range from 2003 to 2013 models, the report said.

Apart from these, four bullet-proof Land Cruiser vehicles of 2015 are also up for auction.

There is one Civic and three vehicles, including two cars and one APV, all of them are of 2013 The list also includes a 1994 model bus, it said.

Imran Khan, after his swearing on Aug 18, moved into a modest three-bed room house of his along with two servants.

He had announced that he would not be staying in the sprawling PM House which has a staff of 524 and fleet of 80 vehicles, keeping his pledge to cut down the expenditure of the cash-strapped government.

