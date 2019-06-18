JUST IN
M&M expects up to 12% growth in Bolero pickups in FY20

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Mahindra and Mahindra expects 10 to 12 per cent growth in its Bolero range pickups this fiscal, a senior executive of the USD 20 billion-group said here Tuesday.

Vikram Garga Vice President- Marketing Automotive Division of M&M said the group sold 1.62 lakh Bolero Pickup range vehicles in FY-2019, compared to 1. 49 lakh in FY-2018, registering a nine per cent growth.

"Bolero is our flagship brand in the commercial vehicle range.

It is the market leader with 86 per cent market share.We see at least 10 to 12 per cent in the pick up vehicle sales," Garga told reporters in a press conference.

He launched the new Bolero Camper Gold Zx, a double cabin pick up with a one tonne payload capacity, in the Telangana market.

Garga said the Bolero Camper range, including the new vehicle, is being manufactured in M&M's Zaheerabad, Telangana plant.

