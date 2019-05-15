M Night Shyamalan's next to have 'sci-fi bent'

M Night Shyamalan has started working on his next and the says the feature film will have an element of science fiction.

The filmmaker made the announcement on Tuesday on

"Outlining new film... Has a little fun sci-fi bent. Feels so good to begin a new story," wrote Shyamalan.

The director's latest film "Glass" was universally panned by critics upon its debut in theatres in January, but the film went to rake in over USD 240 million worldwide.

Shyamalan said the criticism of the film made him cry hard.

"Glass", featured Bruce Willis, and Samuel L Jackson, was a sequel to the filmmaker's "Unbreakable" and "Split".

Shyamalan is working on Apple series "Servant". He is also developing a feature film, titled "Labour of Love".

