Madras HC asks authorities to strictly implement helmet rule for pillion riders

The Madras High Court Friday noted that despite its orders, a majority of pillion riders were not wearing helmets and directed the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary, DGP, police commissioners and SPs to ensure effective implementation of the order.

"Though this court has passed orders periodically, judicial notice can be taken that many of the pillion riders are not wearing helmets," a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said.

The court had passed the interim orders on a PIL filed by K K Rajendran seeking implementation of the helmet rule.

The bench warned that it would be constrained to take action against sub-inspectors of police and others if there was failure on their part to enforce the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The bench further said, "If supervision is inadequate, then, this court would be constrained to issue appropriate orders against the Heads of the Department."



It posted the matter for further hearing to July 5.

It also noted that the government had not issued any order in pursuance of its June 12 order directing all police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector in addition to traffic sub-inspectors be empowered to impose spot fines and compound offences committed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

