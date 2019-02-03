Maha: 5 persons injured in multiple attacks in Malegaon

Five people were injured after a group of persons attacked them with sharp weapons in town in Maharashtra's district, police said Saturday.

In a series of attacks that started late Friday night, the gang first attacked and an in Ayesha Nagar locality of the town, then assaulted in Jafar Nagar, damaging vehicles and ransacking a hotel there in the process, police said.

The group of attackers then moved to Millat Nagar area and assaulted powerloom owner and his employee Fayyaz, police added.

The group used choppers, knives and swords in the multiple attacks that took place over half an hour, an said.

The five injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, he added.

He said the attackers are history-sheeters and the assaults are possibly the fallout of a complaint filed against them earlier by the brother of powerloom owner

A case has been registered at station and three persons had been arrested in connection with the attacks, said.

The attacks caused tension in the area and a posse of police under of Police Nilotpal and Deputy SP Ratnakar Navale was camping in the area to diffuse the situation, an said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)