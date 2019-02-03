Maha: 5 persons injured in multiple attacks in Malegaon

-
ALSO READ
Temperature dips to 1.8 degrees C in Nashik in Maharashtra
SC Judge recuses from hearing plea of Malegaon blast accused
Framing of charges against Purohit in Malegaon case on Sept 5
Maha: Ex-corporator shot at in Malegaon, attackers at large
Malegaon blasts: NIA court defers framing of charges to Oct 30
-
Five people were injured after a group of persons attacked them with sharp weapons in Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said Saturday.
In a series of attacks that started late Friday night, the gang first attacked Harun Khan and an aide in Ayesha Nagar locality of the town, then assaulted Atiq Khan in Jafar Nagar, damaging vehicles and ransacking a hotel there in the process, police said.
The group of attackers then moved to Millat Nagar area and assaulted powerloom owner Mohammad Abid and his employee Fayyaz, police added.
The group used choppers, knives and swords in the multiple attacks that took place over half an hour, an official said.
The five injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, he added.
He said the attackers are history-sheeters and the assaults are possibly the fallout of a complaint filed against them earlier by the brother of powerloom owner Mohammad Abid.
A case has been registered at Pawarwadi police station and three persons had been arrested in connection with the attacks, Inspector Gulabrao Patil said.
The attacks caused tension in the area and a posse of police under Additional Superintendent of Police Nilotpal and Deputy SP Ratnakar Navale was camping in the area to diffuse the situation, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU