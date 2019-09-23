JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DD's wonder years: When content was king - and queen

Big night for HBO, Amazon at Emmys 2019
Business Standard

Maha: Bodies of woman, 4 daughters found floating in well

Press Trust of India  |  Buldhana 

Bodies of a woman and her four daughters were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday, police said.

The woman had left her home at Malegaon village in Mehekar tehsil on Sunday evening, saying they were going to their farm nearby, police said.

Earlier on Monday, the bodies of Ujjwala Baban Dhoke (35) and her daughters Vaishnavi (9), Durga (7), Aruhi (4) and Pallavi (1) were found in a well near the village, police said.

Police are also checking if this was a case of mass suicide, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU