Maha farmers protest GM crop ban, sow Bt cotton, brinjal

Several hundred farmers Monday sowed genetically modified ( thuringiensis) and brinjal in Maharashtra's district in protest against the Union government's ban on their use in agriculture, a farm outfit functionary said.

The sowing of HT and brinjal was done over a two-acre area in Akoli Jahangir village in the district, said said.

The had organised the protest as it was opposed to the ban on GM since they gave higher yields at lower costs and brought benfits to cultivators, Bahale said.

"This satyagraha is a way to tell farmers to act against such restrictions in agriculture," Bahale said.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Officer said samples of seeds sowed by the protesting farmers have been sent for lab analysis and further action would taken once the reports come in.

The use of GM in the country is tightly regulated as per "Rules for the Manufacture/Use/Import/Export and Storage of Hazardous Microorganisms, Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells, 1989" under the (Protection) Act, 1986.

As per the Ministry of and Farmers Welfare,the evaluation of each application of GM crop is done on a case-to-case basis after a thorough examination of health, environment, and feed safety assessment studies.

The data on GM is reviewed at every step by various statutory committees such as Institutional Biosafety Committee, and Appraisal Committee, the ministry has maintained.

