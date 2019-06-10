Mentally-unstable teen reunited with family

A 16-year-old mentally-unstable boy was reunited with his family by the within two hours after he went missing from a hospital in Delhi, said on Monday.

On Saturday, the control room (PCR) received a call from a person who said he had come to the hospital in Safdarjung with his younger brother, who was mentally unstable and under treatment, an said.

After consulting the doctor, he asked his brother to sit at the waiting hall and went to collect medicines. When he came back, he did not find his brother, a said.

He made his best efforts to trace the teenager, but in vain, the police said.

After collecting all the relevant details from the caller, the police managed to trace the missing boy around 6.30 pm to an area near Gandhi Smriti, Rajghat, the said.

The boy was handed over to the local police station, following which he was handed over to the family, police said.

