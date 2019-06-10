MP heatwave continues, Naugaon hottest at 49 degree Celsius

Heatwave conditions continued in Monday with town recording the highest temperature of 49 degree Celsius, which is 7 degree above normal, an said.

Khajuraho recorded a maximum temperature of 48.4 degree Celsius, Gwalior 47.8, Damoh 47.2 and Satna 47.1, he said, adding that Rewa, Sagar, Raisen, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Guna cities also saw temperatures hovering around the 46 degree mark.

The IMD said state capital recorded a temperature of 45 degree as did Mandla, Umaria, Sidhi and Tikamgarh.

Indore, the state's biggest city, recorded 42.4 degree Celsius, he added.

SK Dey of the meteorological department said the current heatwave conditions were being caused by dry winds coming from neighbouring

Severe heatwave conditions will persist over pockets of Bundelkhand and Gwalior-Chambal regions, Dey informed.

