Maha: Oppn MLAs demand complete farm loan waiver

OppositionMLAs in Maharashtra Tuesday staged a protest here alleging agrarian crisis in the state and made a strong pitch for complete farm loan waiver.
The legislators held the demonstration in the state legislature premises here for the second day in a row of the ongoing monsoon session.
Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde were among the lawmakers who took part in the protest.
They shouted slogans against the "deaf" government over its alleged inaction on the agrarian concerns.
"Loan waiver must be given...Maharashtra is reeling under drought, the farmers are in trouble. We are protesting on these issuesto wake the deaf government up," said Munde, who is the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council.
