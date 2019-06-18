Seoul: 2 North Korean fishermen defect to South Korea

South says two of four North Korean fishermen who were rescued off a boat drifting in South Korean waters will remain in the country after expressing their desire to defect.

on Tuesday said the two other fishermen were sent back to North through an inter-Korean village.

The defections by the two fishermen come at a delicate time in bilateral relations between the Koreas.

North has significantly reduced its dialogue and engagement with since February, when a high-stakes nuclear summit between leader and US collapsed over disagreements on exchanging sanctions relief for disarmament.

