Maha politicians pay tribute to Karnad

Politicians cutting across party lines in Maharashtra paid glowing tributes to noted playwright and actor Girish Karnad who died Monday after a prolonged illness.
Karnad, a progressive voice that championed the freedom of expression, breathed his last at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 81.
"With the demise of noted actor, writer and Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad, we have lost a great personality of Indian cinema, especially theatre. He was also associated with Marathi theatre. My humble tribute.. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans! #GirishKarnad," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.
NCP president Sharad Pawar said Karnad's demise was saddening.
Pawar said the Jnanpith awardee had made a huge contribution in the spheres of literature and culture.
"This artist made valuable contribution in Marathi theatre's matured movement. Tributes to him!" Pawar said on the micro-blogging site.
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan observed Karnad was a sensitive artist, who was aware of social issues.
The Shiv Sena also paid tributes.
Party spokesperson Manisha Kayande has lauded Karnad for creating a separate identity in the area of literature.
NCP leader and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear of the sad demise of Noted Playwright, Actor & Director #GirishKarnad, who won the Jnanpith Award & was conferred with Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan. His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre & films will always be remembered".
