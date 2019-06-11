Maha to develop irrigation dept guest houses on PPP basis

The cabinet Tuesday approved a policy to develop Irrigation department's guest houses, additional land and vacant colonies near dams on the (PPP) basis.

The government is looking forward to generate funds by leasing out these properties, which would be utilised for maintenance of irrigation projects in the state, a statement from (CMO) said, adding that this project is expected to boost tourism.

There are about 146 guest houses of Irrigation department in the state.

The council of also approved setting up two self-financed universities in and

As per the government, Shri Balaji university will be set up in while Ramdev Baba varsity will be founded in

Through these two varsities, students from and can gain knowledge in various streams.

"Apart from social reservations, 40 per cent seats will be reserved for students from Maharashtra," the statement said.

