Maha: Two drown in river, one missing

At least two men drowned Sunday while swimming in the at in district of while another one is missing, police said.

The deceased were part of a group consisting of 28 persons hailing from Trombay in

The incident occurred this afternoon after Mahesh Jejurkar (39), Paresh Jejurkar (35) and Akshay Kanage (29) entered the river in Kolad, arond 117 kms from here.

A said the exact circustances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Prashant Tayade, Incharge of police station, said: "Rescue teams of police, fire brigade and members of a local rafting club rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation, he said, adding that bodies of Paresh Jejurkar and Kanage were found whereas search for Mahesh is still on".

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

The is a favourite spot for adventurers for white water rafting in the state.

