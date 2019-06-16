Uber testing on-trip 24x7 security helpline in India

Ride hailing is piloting a 24x7 on-trip helpline to boost the safety of its passengers, company sources said.

Since its inception in in 2013, has not offered direct calling support for passengers, and this move comes following feedbacks in this regard, they said.

"We are piloting a security call centre 24x7 in Chandigarh since the last one-two months. This allows a passenger to make a call and speak directly to an agent for any security and safety related concern during an ongoing trip," the sources told

The security measure seeks to address the need for direct human intervention instead of a callback after a lag, they said.

Based on the rider response, Uber will take a call on its rollout in other cities. "No timeline has been decided yet," the sources said.

Meanwhile, the existing SOS feature during a trip will help connect with police in case of an emergency.

Uber operates in 40 cities of

