NGO seeks action against woman who "falsely" accused CJI of sexual harassment

A group of men Monday protested at India Gate here, demanding action against the woman who "falsely" accused of India Ranjan of

Demanding gender neutral laws, the protesters assembled under the banner of Purush Aayog, an NGO fighting for the rights of men, carrying placards that read-- "Stop maligning judiciary, "Justice for Chief Justice" and "We want equality for genders".

"We demand strongest punishment for the women who accused the CJI. The should exemplify this case to ensure that a man's dignity is not raped by false accusations," Barkha Trehan, of said.

Last week, got a clean chit from the apex court's in-house inquiry committee which "found no substance" in the allegations of levelled against him by a former woman employee of the apex court.

However, the clean chit to the CJI was met with several protests by women activists and lawyers.

"Why not punish the woman who falsely charged him (Gogoi). What about his dignity? If the CJI is not safe who else can be? Can such women be allowed to walk free after raping a man of his dignity?" Trehan added.

It is bot only about the CJI's image being "disrobed" but the dignity of every man in this nation is at stake, the NGO said.

Trehan said that they have long been demanding the setting up of a welfare commission for men but nothing has happened yet.

She also defended Karan Oberoi, accused by a of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage.

"If you read the messages, if you read the texts shared, the woman was forcing herself on him. She was after him," she said.

