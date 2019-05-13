JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Central team starts assessment of damage caused by cyclone 'Fani'

NGO seeks action against woman who "falsely" accused CJI of sexual harassment
Business Standard

Cloudburst kills two brothers in J&K's Anantnag

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two brothers were Monday killed due to a cloudburst in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Arif Ahmad Lone and Sameer Ahmad Lone.

"Two boys (brothers) have died in a cloudburst incident at Pooru Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district," the officials said.

The officials said the police have not been able to reach the spot to recover the bodies yet as the water level in the stream has risen sharply.

Further details were awaited, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU