Jailed don Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab police custody

Press Trust of India  |  Mohali 

Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari from was remanded to the custody of Punjab police Tuesday by a Mohali court.

Judicial Magistrate Amit Bakshi remanded Ansari to the custody of Punjab police for two days.

Ansari, lodged in a Uttar Pradesh jail, was arrested by the Punjab police on Mohali-based builder's complaint of threat for extortion from him, said officials.

The jailed mafia don-turned-politician was brought here on the production warrant of a Uttar Pradesh court and produced before the Mohali court.

A case under sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Mataur police station in Mohali on the builder's complaint, the officials said.

Police, however, refused to divulge any information about the case, saying the matter was under investigation.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 22:35 IST

