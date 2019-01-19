'Mahagathbandhan' will ensure defeat of BJP: Jignesh Mevani

leader on Saturday said the coming together of so many opposition leaders at TMC's opposition rally gives a message for change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) will ensure the defeat of the RSS and the BJP, Mevani said, addressing the massive opposition rally at Brigade Parade Grounds here.

"The country is going through an unprecedented crisis with the exploitation of the poor, minorities and dalits in the four-and-half-year rule of the BJP," the independent MLA from said.

He also expressed hope that when the 'Mahagathbandhan' forms government at the Centre, it will ensure the upholding of the Constitution, and the country will become a true socialist republic.

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.

