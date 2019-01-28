Maharashtra: BJP wins 39 seats in municipal council elections

The ruling BJP has bagged 39 of the 90 seats across five municipal councils and nagar panchayats in

The municipal councils of Karjat (Raigad district), Malkapur (Satara), Shrigonda (Ahmednagar) and Armori (Gadchiroli) and the nagar panchayat of Mahadula (Nagpur) went to the polls Sunday.

Besides, by-elections for seats in other local bodies were also held.

The announced Monday that the BJP won 39 seats in total.

The won 30, NCP 10, seven, Communist Party of and one each.

Independent candidates won two seats each, the EC said.

The BJP bagged president's post in Mahadula and Armori, while the won president's post in Shrigonda and Malkapur municipal councils.

The won president's post in Karjat municipal council.

Results of by-elections to a seat each in five local bodies were also announced Monday.

The won in ( district), the BJP in Alandi (Pune), the NCP in Beed, the Shiv Sena in Arjuni (Gondia) while an won in Dindori (Nashik).

The Congress won a seat each in Yaval and Rajapur local bodies unopposed. The NCP bagged a seat unopposed in Phaltan (Satara).

Independents won bypolls in Buldhana and Goregaon municipal councils, while the won unopposed in Panhala in district.

