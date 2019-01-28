JUST IN
Maharashtra: BJP wins 39 seats in municipal council elections

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The ruling BJP has bagged 39 of the 90 seats across five municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra.

The municipal councils of Karjat (Raigad district), Malkapur (Satara), Shrigonda (Ahmednagar) and Armori (Gadchiroli) and the nagar panchayat of Mahadula (Nagpur) went to the polls Sunday.

Besides, by-elections for seats in other local bodies were also held.

The State Election Commission announced Monday that the BJP won 39 seats in total.

The Congress won 30, NCP 10, Shiv Sena seven, Communist Party of India and Bahujan Samaj Party one each.

Independent candidates won two seats each, the EC said.

The BJP bagged president's post in Mahadula and Armori, while the Congress won president's post in Shrigonda and Malkapur municipal councils.

The Shiv Sena won president's post in Karjat municipal council.

Results of by-elections to a seat each in five local bodies were also announced Monday.

The Congress won in Dudhni Municipal Council (Solapur district), the BJP in Alandi (Pune), the NCP in Beed, the Shiv Sena in Arjuni (Gondia) while an independent candidate won in Dindori (Nashik).

The Congress won a seat each in Yaval and Rajapur local bodies unopposed. The NCP bagged a seat unopposed in Phaltan (Satara).

Independents won bypolls in Buldhana and Goregaon municipal councils, while the Jansurajya Shakti Party won unopposed in Panhala in Kolhapur district.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 20:40 IST

