Maharashtra stares at power crisis as Koyna water level dips

is likely to face power shortage due to depleted water stock in the dam, an said Sunday.

While the dam's total capacity is 105 TMC, its current stock is merely 28 TMC, the said.

The 1,000 MW fourth phase of the hydroelectric project is currently facing water shortage. Only nine TMC water stock is available for the fourth phase of the power generating unit, the said.

"It means power generation for the fourth phase will continue for the next few days. Of the current 28 TMC water, only nine TMC will be available for the fourth phase, which generates 1,000 MW power," he said.

The total power generation capacity of the dam is 1,920 MW.

"The state power generating utility would be compelled to exhaust the current (water) stock owing to the higher demand during the summer season. It means the state will have to make some alternative arrangements to meet the shortage of 1,000 MW," the official said.

