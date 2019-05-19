AP repoll: 89 pc turnout recorded

Over 89 per cent polling was recorded in the repolling in seven polling stations in assembly segment under the Lok Sabha constituency in Sunday, officials said.

Interestingly, it was 1.13 per cent less than the total votes polled during the elections held on April 11, according to the office of the

While 90.42 per cent voting was recorded on April 11, 89.29 per cent was reported in the repoll, ordered following complaints of malpractices.

Of the total 5,451 voters, 4,867 exercised their franchise in the repoll in the seven polling stations for both the assembly and the Lok Sabha segments.

Barring a minor clash between and YSR workers at Pulivarthivari Palle, the re-poll was peaceful, officials said.

A case has been registered against TDP candidate over the clash.

The Election Commission's and monitored the polling process through webcasting from the command control centre at the Secretariat, officials said.

On Wednesday, the EC had ordered repoll in five polling stations on a petition by YSR candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy who alleged a certain section of voters was not allowed to exercise their franchise.

The too petitioned the EC for a repoll in two polling stations in the same constituency, alleging malpractices.

Based on the recommendation of the chief electoral officer, the EC issued an order Friday for the repoll.

Late Saturday night, the High Court rejected a TDP petition seeking cancellation of the repoll in the five polling stations.

The EC submitted a video evidence of the malpractices in these polling booths based on which the repoll was ordered.

The results would be declared on May 23.

