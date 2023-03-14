JUST IN
Mahindra unit in Bangladesh winds up operations, ceases to exist

MBPL had zero income from operations as on March 31, 2022

Topics
Mahindra & Mahindra | M&M | Bangladesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its wholly-owned unit Mahindra Bangladesh Pvt Ltd has ceased to exist.

Mahindra Bangladesh Pvt Ltd (MBPL) convened the final extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on March 14, 2023 and approved the final voluntary winding up, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Hence, MBPL has been liquidated and has ceased to be in existence with effect from March 14, 2023, it added.

MBPL had zero income from operations as on March 31, 2022.

The net worth of MBPL, as on March 31, 2022 stood at Rs 3.18 crore, constituting 0.01 per cent of the consolidated net worth of the Mumbai-based auto major, M&M noted.

The shareholders of MBPL, at a meeting held on September 14, 2022, had passed a resolution proposing winding up of the unit and appointment of a liquidator for completing the process of winding up.

Thereafter, MBPL did not undertake any business operations.

M&M had incorporated MBPL in 2019 to carry multiple activities, including distributing, research and development, of all kinds of passenger, transportation and utility vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:38 IST

`
