Vectus Industries, Milltec Machinery get Sebi go-ahead for IPO

Vectus Industries, a water storage and piping solutions provider, and have received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore through initial share-sale.

With this, the total number of companies getting Sebi's nod to float an initial public offer (IPO) has reached 44 so far this year.

and had filed their respective draft papers with markets regulator in June and July, seeking its approval to launch initial share-sale.

As per the latest update available with the (Sebi), has obtained the regulator's "observations" on August 31, while has received it on August 30.

Sebi's "Observations" are necessary for any company to launch public issues, including initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

According to merchant banking sources, the both IPO is expected to fetch Rs 500 crore each.

Going by the draft papers, Vectus Industries' IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 85 crore, besides an offer for sale of up to 38,98,575 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

Private equity firm will sell 28,46,829 equity shares through this IPO, while 6,57,341 equity shares will be offered by and up to 3,94,405 equity shares by

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and will manage the company's IPO.

The IPO of Milltec Machinery will see sale of up to 37,51,499 equity shares, amounting to 37.5 per cent stake in the company, by Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm (Multiples PE) and promoters.

Multiples PE will sell 22.5 per cent, while promoter will divest 15 per cent holding in the company.

and will manage the company's public issue.

