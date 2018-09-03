Three rescued from sea off Mumbai's Versova coast, one missing

Three out of a group of four boys were rescued Monday evening from the sea off the coast of in western Mumbai, a said.

The search for the fourth boy was continuing, the said, adding that the condition of one of the three rescued was critical.

The BMC disaster management cell said that its control room received an alert at 5:50pm claiming that four boys, in the age group of 12-13 years, were in distress off the coast.

and police personnel were deployed for the rescue operations and were assisted by people living in the vicinity, he added.

"Aaysuh Khanduraindar (13) and Harsh Amol Koli (12) were rescued by the residents there. The third person, Rehan Ansari (13), is admitted in the ICU of in Vile Parle," the said quoting local police.

He added that the fourth boy, identified as Vaibhav Rakesh Gaud (13), is still missing and a was underway by and coastal police personnel.

A police said that the four had ventured out for a swim but were soon caught in the sea waves.

