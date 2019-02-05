JUST IN
Business Standard

Make optimum use of MGNREGA funds for state's green drive:CM

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday instructed officials to make optimum use of the funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for the state governments green drive Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and for constructing crematoriums in the villages.

Rao said, in addition to making use of MGNREGA funds, the funds allocated in the budget, the constituency development funds of MPs and MLAs together should be used for village development programmes, according to a release from his office.

A separate release from the CMs office said the Government has decided to upgrade the posts of secondary grade language pandits and PETs (Physical Education Teachers) as School Assistants Posts.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 22:45 IST

