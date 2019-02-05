Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi surrenders before police

Thulasi, who courted controversy over his anti women provocative remark during the sabarimala protest, surrendered before police Tuesday in in district.

A case had been pending against Thulasi for his 'shocking' statement in October last that young women entering sabarimala should be ripped apart and one half sent to and the other to Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

He had also attacked the bench which had delivered the judgement.

The actor, who is popular in negative roles in films and television serials, had made the offensive remarks while speaking at a meeting convened to welcome the BJP state president, P S Sreedharan Pillai led "sabarimala samrakshana yatra" on October 12 last year at

Though he publicly apologised for his remarks, an FIR was registered on a complaint by a of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

The High court had on January 10 dismissed his anticipatory bail petition after directing him to surrender before the

Police sources said he surrendered this morning and his arrest had been recorded.

The would be produced before a court soon.

The was booked under various sections of IPC for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the modesty of women, Punishment for criminal intimidation, word, gesture or act to insult the modesty of women and wantonly provocating to cause riot and sexual harassment.

The State Women's Commission had also registered a case against him.

On September 28 last year, the had allowed women of all ages to enter the sabarimala temple and offer prayers, setting aside the centuries old tradition of not allowing children and women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 at the shrine.

After the ruling CPI(M)led decided to implement the verdict, following which right outfits with BJP/RSS support launched protests.

