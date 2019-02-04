Malaysian police detain busking couple for 'abusing' baby

A Russian couple accused of violently their four-month-old baby during a street performance to fund their world tour have been detained, said Monday.

The buskers, a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife, were picked up after trying to woo spectators in the heart of the capital

"We detained them on Monday for questioning over the alleged abuse of their four-month-old baby girl," Mazlan Lazim, the police chief, told AFP.

A 90-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on on Sunday, showed a man in blue shorts and a white T-shirt the infant between his legs and lifting her above his head to the beat of some music in the background.

A woman believed to be his wife was seen sitting on the floor with a placard that read: "We are travelling around the world..." A crowd of curious onlookers gathered to watch the performance but a man is overheard in the video saying: "It's stupid. You cannot do this." The Russian couple had entered from neighbouring on Friday, police said.

