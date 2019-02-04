Five Romanian nationals held for ATM skimming in north Delhi

Five Romanian nationals, including two women, have been were arrested in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area for allegedly siphoning off money from ATMs using cloned plastic cards, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Castache Irina (27), Caragica Elisabeta (22), Lavtaru Ion (38), Dumitro Nicolae (36), Nistor Llie (36), they said.

The accused used to frequently visit and and identify unmanned booths across They used to cover their face with mask or helmet and withdrew money with cloned plastic cards, police said.

On January 31, police received information that a with camera was found at an of the IDBI Bank's Sadar Bazar Branch, of Prasad said.

On analysing CCTV footage of the booth, it was found that two women with masks on entered the booth and installed a along with a camera in the ATM, she said.

Around 3.30 pm the same day, Costache Irina and Caragica Elisabeta were apprehended as they entered the ATM wearing masks, Prasad said, adding a case was registered at station and an investigation was initiated.

On the instance of the two arrested women, another accused was arrested. Later, two more accused, Lavtaru Lon and Nistor Llie, were also nabbed, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to install the skimming device, comprising a small battery and memory chip, in ATMs to capture the data of customers came to withdraw money. They also used to install camera and a memory card along with a chip in the ATMs, the said.

They would take out the devices from the ATM later and transferred customers' data captured through into plastic cards having magnetic strip, she said.

Rs 94,000, 102 cloned plastic cards, two laptops, four mobile phones, one skimming device and one were seized from the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)