Aluminium futures up 0.28% on spot demand, global cues

prices inched up 0.28 per cent to Rs 144.25 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising spot demand and positive overseas cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in March edged up by 40 paise, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 144.25 per kg in 1,965 lots.

Analysts said positions built up by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)