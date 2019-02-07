Three held for hatching conspiracy to kill businessman's son in Delhi

Inspired by crime shows on television, three men hatched a conspiracy and demanded from a after threatening him to kill his son in southeast Delhi, but were arrested, police said Thursday.

Vijendra Singh (22), Ritik Srivastava (19) and (23), threatened the and demanded Rs 30 lakh from him as to earn quick money, police said.

The three were inspired by crime shows, police said.

On January 30, the complainant reported that when he reached near in Faridabad, two bike-borne men broke the window glass of his car and fled the spot. After some time, he received a phone call from an unknown number wherein the caller demanded of Rs 30 lakhs.

The caller also threatened to kill his son if the money was not paid, of said.

As part of investigation, CCTV footage of the area was scanned and technical surveillance was also mounted, he said.

Based on a tip-off, police apprehended three persons on Sunday, he added.

During investigation, they revealed that they used to go to Palwal, from Jaitpur in to mislead police and to make threatening and ransom calls, police said.

