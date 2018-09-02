JUST IN
Man arrested for raping tribal woman in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Balasore (Odisha) 

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of raping a tribal woman in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

In her complaint, the woman, aged around 30, alleged that the accused forcefully entered her house at Paikapara village in Oupada police station area of the district Thursday and raped her.

"On the basis of the FIR, we arrested Saturday the man, who lived in the same village as the complainant," Inspector In-Charge Prashant Jena said.

Both the accused and the tribal woman have been sent to a local hospital for medical examination, he added.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 19:40 IST

