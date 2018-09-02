Man arrested for raping tribal woman in Odisha

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of raping a tribal woman in Odisha's district, police said.

In her complaint, the woman, aged around 30, alleged that the accused forcefully entered her house at Paikapara village in station area of the district Thursday and raped her.

"On the basis of the FIR, we arrested Saturday the man, who lived in the same village as the complainant," In-Charge Prashant Jena said.

Both the accused and the tribal woman have been sent to a local hospital for medical examination, he added.

