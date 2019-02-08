Rejig among 10 top-level cops in Punjab

In a rejig of top ranking cops, the government on Friday shifted 10 senior IPS officers, including DGP anti-drug (STF) Mohammad Mustafa, a day after the state got as the new police

Mustafa has been divested of the charge of DGP STF, an official said, adding he, however, would continue to be DGP State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).

With the 1987-batch Gupta taking over as the new Police chief, senior Mustafa, who was the contender for the DGP post, had earlier requested the to relieve him of the charge of DGP STF.

He reasoned that he was senior to the new DGP Punjab. The of Police (STF) reports to the DGP Punjab.

The work of DGP STF will be looked after by Gupta till Additional of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo, who held the charge of and Telecommunication (IT and T), returns from leave, the said.

DGP Law and Order Hardeep Singh Dhillon has been shifted as Chiarman Housing Corporation, while DGP Internal Vigilance Jasminder Singh has been transferred as DGP Railways.

Dhillon and Jasminder are going to retire this year.

M K Tewari,DGP-cum-MD Housing Corporation, has been divested of the charge of However, he will retain the post of DGP-cum-MD

V K Bhawra, who was DGP Provisioning and Modernisation, has been shifted as

Railways ADGP IPS Sahota becomes (PAP) Jalandhar in place of Kuldeep Singh, who will now be ADGP IT and T.

Jatinder Singh Aulakh, IG Headquarters, has been posted as in addition to his present charge, the said.

Cyber crime DIG Hardial Singh Mann has been transferred as

Gupta became new Punjab DGP after superseding five officers -- Smant Goel (who is on central deputation), DGP (STF) Mohd Mustafa, DGP (Law & Order) Hardeep Dhillon, DGP (Internal Vigilance Cell) Jasminder Singh and DGP (PSPCL) S Chattopadhayaya.

