Rejig among 10 top-level cops in Punjab

In a rejig of top ranking cops, the Punjab government on Friday shifted 10 senior IPS officers, including DGP anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) Mohammad Mustafa, a day after the state got Dinkar Gupta as the new police chief.
Mustafa has been divested of the charge of DGP STF, an official spokesman said, adding he, however, would continue to be DGP Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).
With the 1987-batch IPS officer Gupta taking over as the new Punjab Police chief, senior IPS officer Mustafa, who was the contender for the DGP post, had earlier requested the state government to relieve him of the charge of DGP STF.
He reasoned that he was senior to the new DGP Punjab. The Director General of Police (STF) reports to the DGP Punjab.
The work of DGP STF will be looked after by Gupta till Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo, who held the charge of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT and T), returns from leave, the spokesman said.
DGP Law and Order Hardeep Singh Dhillon has been shifted as Chiarman Punjab Police Housing Corporation, while DGP Internal Vigilance Jasminder Singh has been transferred as DGP Railways.
Dhillon and Jasminder are going to retire this year.
M K Tewari,DGP-cum-MD Punjab Police Housing Corporation, has been divested of the charge of DGP administration. However, he will retain the post of DGP-cum-MD Punjab Police Housing Corporation.
V K Bhawra, who was DGP Provisioning and Modernisation, has been shifted as DGP Intelligence.
Railways ADGP IPS Sahota becomes ADGP Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Jalandhar in place of Kuldeep Singh, who will now be ADGP IT and T.
Jatinder Singh Aulakh, IG Headquarters, has been posted as IG Intelligence in addition to his present charge, the spokesman said.
Cyber crime DIG Hardial Singh Mann has been transferred as DIG Intelligence.
Gupta became new Punjab DGP after superseding five officers -- Smant Goel (who is on central deputation), DGP (STF) Mohd Mustafa, DGP (Law & Order) Hardeep Dhillon, DGP (Internal Vigilance Cell) Jasminder Singh and DGP (PSPCL) S Chattopadhayaya.
