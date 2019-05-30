JUST IN
Business Standard

Pune mountaineer scales Everest

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A city-based mountaineer climbed Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, mountaineering club Giripremi announced Thursday.

Rahul Inamdar successfullyclimbed Everest on May 23, a media release issued by the club said.

He had been preparing for the expedition for the past two years under the guidance of the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering, it added.

Inamdar had scaled Mt Stok Kangri (6154 M) in the past, it said.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 18:35 IST

