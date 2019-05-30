RSP registers new record in steel ladle life

Plant (RSP) Thursday said it has registered a new record in life in melting shop-II department.

This is also the highest life of steel achieved in with mag-carbon bricks. The plant scripted the record by clocking the highest ever steel life of 191 heats in a single campaign surpassing the earlier best life of 180 heats achieved in April 2019, said in a release.

The ladle was taken down for relining on May 21, 2019. This is highest among all SAIL units as well. The significant achievement was made possible because of the dedicated and coordinated efforts of Refractory Engineering (Services) and Steel Melting Shop-II (Operation), it said.

Notably, the was due for slag zone repair on March 7, 2019 after the supplier's campaign was over.

However, the Refractory Engineering (Services) department after inspecting the observed that the condition of the ladle was in good shape and the left over thickness was found to be in excess of 130 millimeters.

So, considering the potential of the ladle, the RE (S) team decided to continue the ladle in service with slag zone repair. The ladle had a guaranteed life of 120 heats.

However, the collective carried out the slag zone repairs to achieve the record lining life of the steel ladle.

The endeavour ensured intangible benefits achieved through enhanced ladle availability and improved productivity.

The effort is one amongst many such initiatives being undertaken by the enterprising collective to reduce cost of production and further improve techno-economics of the plant, the release added.

