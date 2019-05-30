Maharashtra Congress urges Rahul to withdraw resignation

The Thursday urged to withdraw his resignation, tendered in the backdrop of the poll results, and continue to lead the organisation in its ideological battle.

The state unit of the opposition party made the appeal to Gandhi through a resolution passed unanimously at a meeting here.

The resolution was proposed by Pradesh Committee (MPCC) and the party's unit chief, Milind Deora, both of whom lost the just-concluded polls from Nanded and South, respectively.

It asked state leaders to take responsibility for the Congress's poll debacle. The 133-year-old party won just one seat in Maharashtra, which has 48 constituencies.

Gandhi had offered to resign during the Working Committee (CWC) meeting in last week after the party's debacle in the However, the highest decision-making body of the party had unanimously rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as

The MPCC resolution said the Lok Sabha results, which saw the Congress winning just 52 seats, were very shocking and disappointing.

"The Congress campaigned tirelessly in the entire country and in fact it is time for the state leaders to introspect and take responsibility for this debacle," it said.

The MPCC said there are crores of electors who voted for the Congress and believe in Gandhi's leadership.

"They will be disappointed with the decision of Rahulji to quit as Under the prevailing political situation, all leaders and workers of the Congress party need guidance and leadership of Rahul Gandhi," it said.

The and unit of the Congress also endorsed the CWC decision on May 25, which unanimously called upon Gandhi to lead the party in its ideological battle and champion the cause of youths, farmers, minorities, SC/ST/OBCs, poor and deprived sections of the society.

