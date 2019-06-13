Man drowns near Bandra Bandstand

A 29-year-old man drowned in the sea here Thursday afternoon, a said.

Mitun Kumar Kariyar was spotted drowning near Bandra Bandstand, a popular tourist haunt in the western suburbs.

A fire brigade team rescued him and brought him out to the shore but he was declared dead before admission at a hospital, the added.

Incidents of people getting swept away by waves while standing on the rocks which jut into the sea at Bandra Bandstand have been reported many times in the past.

