Man drowns near Bandra Bandstand

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 29-year-old man drowned in the sea here Thursday afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

Mitun Kumar Kariyar was spotted drowning near Bandra Bandstand, a popular tourist haunt in the western suburbs.

A fire brigade team rescued him and brought him out to the shore but he was declared dead before admission at a hospital, the official added.

Incidents of people getting swept away by waves while standing on the rocks which jut into the sea at Bandra Bandstand have been reported many times in the past.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:50 IST

