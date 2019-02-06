JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

JK-based terror group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen banned: MHA

Bitcoin exchange president's death puts millions out of reach
Business Standard

Maha govt sets up panel to review welfare schemes for tribals

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to review various schemes being implemented for the welfare of tribals in the state.

The 17-member committee, headed by former MLA and Shramjeevi Sanghatna president Vivek Pandit, will undertake study of various works done for providing employment opportunities, minimum wages and proper livelihood to tribals, as per a recent government order.

It will suggest measures to ensure that children in tribal regions were not deprived of education, the order said.

The committee will hold its meetings every three months and submit its recommendations to the government, it added.

Pandit, whose NGO works in adivasi-dominated areas, said the committee will look at all aspects of tribal development while preparing its report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 12:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements