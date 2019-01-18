Man gets 7 yrs in jail for raping minor for a week

A local court on Friday sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl for a week in a district forest in 2015.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Taufiq-ul Hasan sentenced alias to seven years rigorous imprisonment under the Pocso Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on Hembram and noted that upon failing to pay, the convict will have to serve three more months in prison.

On May 6, 2015, Hembram had forcibly picked up the victim, a class 6 student, from near a pond. He then took her to the under and raped her for a week.

The convict then dropped her outside the jungle from where she somehow reached home and narrated the incident to her family members on May 12.

Hembram was living in Shikaripara with his who was forced by the villagers to hand him over to the police.

