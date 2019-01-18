Hockey legend Balbir Singh discharged from PGI after three months

Hockey legend Senior was on Friday discharged from PGIafter spending 108 days in the hospital, where he took treatment for Bronchial

A press release from PGI said it will take Singh four to six months to recover.

"It is an unparalleled achievement and credit to his gritthat he could recover at the age of 95 from the scenario of Bronchial and near that he was initially admitted with," Prof. Jagat Ram, said.

"We wish him a speedy recovery & good in the future for a long time to come and look forward to inviting him as our guest in PGIMER in the not so distant future."



Singh, who won three Olympic gold medals with the Indian hockey team, was admitted to PGI on October 2 after he complained of breathing difficulty. Immediately after being admitted, the legendary centre-forward, was treated at the (RICU) of the renowned hospital.

Kabir,the grandson ofSingh, thanked the PGI team for their efforts.

"We are extremely gratefulto the doctors, nurses and staff of PGIMER, specially to & the medical team of the Pulmonary Dept headed byProf. D. Behera. for going above & beyond the call of duty in saving the life of an international icon.

