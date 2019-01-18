US, North Korea start talks aimed at 2nd Trump-Kim summit

The US and North began highly anticipated talks Friday aimed at resuming stalled efforts to end the North's nuclear weapons program by arranging a second summit between and North Korean leader

and North Korea's former spy chief, Chol, did not respond to reporters' questions before their meeting at a Washington hotel.

Pompeo, Kim and Steve Biegun, the for North negotiations, stood silently as photographers took photos. Pompeo and Kim had plans to go to the later for a possible meeting with Trump.

Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit early this year and has exchanged multiple letters with despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their historic first meeting in last June.

Since then, several private analysts have published reports detailing continuing North Korean development of nuclear and The talks have stalled over North Korea's refusal to provide a detailed accounting of its nuclear and missile facilities that would be used by inspectors to verify any deal to dismantle them.

The North has demanded that the U.S. end harsh economic penalties and provide security guarantees before the North takes any steps beyond its initial suspension of nuclear and missile tests.

Vice said Wednesday that the Trump-Kim dialogue was "promising" but that "we still await concrete steps by North to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region."



A planned meeting between Pompeo and Chol in last November was called off abruptly. U.S. officials said at the time that had canceled the session.

expressed frustration in an annual New Year's address over the lack of progress in negotiations. But on a visit to last week, he said would pursue a second summit "to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community," according to China's official Agency.

