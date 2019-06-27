Lovers found dead in Hathras

An unmarried couple was found dead Thursday, hanging from a tree in Gausganj locality in Sikandra Rao area here, police said.

Prime facie, it seems Monu Yadav and Veba, both aged about 20 years, committed suicide after their relationship was not approved by their families as they belong to different communities, they said.

Veba's mother, Rukhsar, on Wednesday had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging her daughter had been taken away by Monu against her will, officials said.

After the bodies were recovered, Rukhsar alleged her daughter was murdered, they added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, officials said.

